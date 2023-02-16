Chandigarh, Feb 16 (PTI) Cold weather continued to persist in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday even as minimum temperatures hovered above normal at many places in both the states.

Ludhiana in Punjab recorded a minimum of 9.2 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal while Amritsar's minimum was 10.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

Patiala's minimum was 10.6 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal while Pathankot's low was 10.7 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur registered their respective minimum temperatures at 8.2, 10 and 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 11.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

In Haryana, Ambala's minimum settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal while Hisar's low was 10.2 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded their minimum temperatures at 9.4, 10, 10.8, 10.6 and 8.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the MeT department forecast, the weather is likely to remain dry during the next five days in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

