Srinagar, (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 4 (ANI): A biting cold wave continues to grip the Kashmir Valley, with temperatures dropping to sub-zero levels, intensifying winter conditions across the region. In Srinagar, residents stepped out on Thursday morning wrapped in heavy woollens to protect themselves from the harsh winter chills. Despite the icy weather, many people were spotted continuing their morning fitness routines while fully covered.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -2 degrees Celsius today, marking one of the coldest mornings of the season so far. The maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 12 degrees Celsius, offering slight relief during the day.

With freezing nights and frosty mornings now becoming the norm, the valley remains firmly in the grip of winter. Despite the coldest morning of the season, video from the Kashmir valley showed fog-covered streets with locals going about their business as usual. As December begins, temperatures are expected to dip further.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a massive fire broke out in the Nowpora area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, engulfing 4-5 houses in the congested neighbourhood. The fire was reported at 1:45 PM, and emergency services responded, dispatching nearby fire stations to the scene. Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Mir Aquib, stated that firefighters extracted water from the Jhelum River to combat the blaze. The firefighting efforts successfully confined the fire to the affected properties, preventing further damage.

"At 1.45 pm, our state control room, Batamaloor, received information of a fire breaking out here in the Nowpora area. Immediately, our nearby fire stations were dispatched to the spot. This is a congested area...When we reached here, 3-4 houses were already on fire. We extracted water from the Jhelum for firefighting. We were successful in confining the fire to the affected properties. According to initial reports, about 4-5 structures were engulfed in flames. However, for complete details, we will conduct an investigation after the firefighting operation is complete. Currently, the fire is under control," said Aquib. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, and authorities are assessing the extent of the damage. (ANI)

