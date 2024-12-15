Khordha, December 15: A severe cold wave gripped northern Odisha on Sunday, with the Mayurbhanj in the northern part of the State bearing the brunt of the intense chill with Ramatirtha area in the district recording as low as -10 degrees Celsius.

According to the Forest Department, temperatures while other areas such as Gurguria and Barehipani recorded 6 degrees Celsius, Chahala 4 degrees Celsius, Nawana -5 degrees Celsius, and Upper Baraha Kamuda (UBK) -3 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, IMD scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy said that the cold wave will last for one to two days in North and Central India and there is a possibility of an increase in temperature by December 16-17.

"North-westerly winds are blowing and south-easterly winds will blow in North India. There is a possibility of a 1-2 degree Celsius drop in temperature in Delhi. Cold wave have been recorded in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. Cold wave will last for one to two days in North and Central India. There is a possibility of an increase in temperature by 16-17th December,' she said.

As per the Met Department forecast, cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during December 14-16, Punjab on December15; Haryana Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha on December 14-15; West Rajasthan during December 17-20; East Rajasthan during December 14-20 and Madhya Pradesh on December 16.

In Srinagar, the maximum temperature was 9 degrees Celsius and the minimum was -5 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD. Winter has also gripped the North Indian hill town of Shimla and its surrounding regions following a fresh spell of snowfall. The icy conditions have created difficulties for residents, impacting their daily routines.

In Delhi, a thin layer of fog covered parts of the national capital as the minimum temperature dropped to 7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As the temperature dropped in the national capital, people took refuge in shelter homes. Ved Pal, who works at the shelter near AIIMS Delhi said that food is provided twice a day in the shelter.

"This is a family shelter, and here we give them a proper bed, and as many blankets as they want. They also get food twice a day, and get tea and rusk in the morning too," he told ANI. Pal also said that medical facilities are also available for those who take refuge in the shelter.

"We have a first aid box here, and when the doctor visits we give the medicine through their orders, otherwise we try to also help them get to the hospital. We keep the general medicine like paracetamol," he said.

