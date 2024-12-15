Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Rajasthan on Sunday with Fatehpur recording sub-zero minimum temperature for the third consecutive day, officials said.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Fatehpur settled at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Chair National Conference of Chief Secretaries Today in Delhi.

The minimum temperature in Churu was 1.6 degrees, Bhilwara 2.2 degrees, Sangaria, Pilani and Sirohi 2.6 degrees, Chittorgarh 3.2 degrees, and Alwar 4 degrees, it said.

The minimum temperature at several other places settled below 10 degrees Celsius, it said.

Also Read | Sambhal: Encroachment Removed, CCTV Cameras Installed in Reopened Temple in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)