Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) A cold wave prevailed in parts of Rajasthan due to northern winds and snowfall in Himalayan areas, a Meteorological Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the night temperature in many cities including Ajmer, Udaipur, Barmer, Jodhpur recorded a drop of up to six degrees Celsius.

Mount Abu, the only hill tourist destination in the state, recorded below freezing point.

He said the weather is likely to remain clear for the next three or four days and there is a possibility of a drop in the night temperature due to northern winds.

He said that on Wednesday, dense to very dense fog prevailed at many places in the state. At the same time, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded below normal in most areas of the state.

According to the department, during the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature in most parts of the state was recorded in the range of 16.8 degrees Celsius to 25.5 degrees Celsius and the night temperature was recorded in the range of 3.9 degrees Celsius to 10.9 degrees Celsius.

The lowest night temperature in the state on Wednesday morning was 3.9 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 4 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 4.6 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 4.7 degree Celsius in Chittorgarh, 5.1 in Sirohi, 5.2 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 5.2 degrees Celsius in Hanumangarh. Sangaria-Banasthali recorded 5.6 degrees each, Churu 6.3 degrees Celsius and Sikar 6.5 degrees Celsius.

