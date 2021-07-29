Coimbatore, July 29 (PTI): A few AIADMK MLAs on Thursday took exception to the Coimbatore District Collector Dr G S Sameeran reportedly receiving petitions by sitting in a chair.

When the MLAs, led by former Minister S P Velumani, went to submit the petition seeking to not shelve projects of the erstwhile AIADMK government and the Centre, Sameeran reportedly remained seated and took the petition.

This angered the legislators and they got into an argument with the Collector.

Later, Sameeran reportedly got up from his seat and that smoothened the MLAs' ruffled feathers.

