VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 19: AONMeetings, a Des Moines-based video conferencing and webinar platform, today announced plans to launch operations in India, bringing enterprise-grade secure communication tools to Indian small businesses, families, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and legal professionals at highly competitive pricing.

Also Read | Who Is Ramachandra Rao? All About Karnataka IPS Officer As Viral Video Shows Him ‘Kissing’ Women in His Office.

Founded in 2020, AONMeetings has built a reputation in the United States for delivering reliable, HIPAA-compliant video conferencing solutions with an impressive 4.9-star rating on G2. The platform currently serves over 1,000 businesses and will soon bring its proven technology to the rapidly growing Indian digital communication market.

"India represents one of the world's most dynamic and digitally-forward markets," said Dwight Reed, CEO and Founder of AONMeetings. "With the country's massive adoption of digital tools across healthcare, education, and business--as well as families staying connected--we see a tremendous opportunity to provide Indian organizations and individuals with a secure, affordable, and feature-rich alternative to existing platforms."

Also Read | India vs New Zealand T20Is 2026 Full Schedule.

AONMeetings differentiates itself through browser-based functionality that requires no downloads, with integrated webinar capabilities included in all subscription plans, and robust security features including HIPAA compliance--critical for healthcare and legal sectors handling sensitive information. The platform offers unlimited meeting duration, screen sharing, recording capabilities, and seamless integration options, making it ideal for everything from family video calls to professional webinars and business meetings.

Competitive Pricing with Full Webinar Features

AONMeetings will enter the Indian market with subscription plans ranging from ₹179 to ₹1,522 per month, all including integrated webinar capabilities--significantly undercutting major competitors while maintaining professional-grade features. This pricing strategy aligns with the company's mission to make high-quality video communication accessible to organizations and families of all sizes.

"We're not just another video conferencing platform," Reed added. "We've bootstrapped this company for five years with an eight-person team committed to delivering exceptional value. Our entry into India isn't about quick profits--it's about building long-term partnerships with Indian businesses, institutions, and families."

The company's expansion into India comes at a time when the country's video conferencing market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by increased remote work adoption, telemedicine expansion, digital education initiatives, and families seeking reliable ways to stay connected.

AONMeetings is actively seeking partnerships with Indian resellers, system integrators, and technology consultants to facilitate market entry and provide localized support to customers across the country.

About AONMeetings

AONMeetings is a U.S.-based video conferencing and webinar platform founded in 2020, serving over 1,000 businesses with secure, HIPAA-compliant communication solutions. With a 4.9-star rating on G2, the company is known for its reliable technology, affordable pricing, and commitment to customer success. For more information, visit www.aonmeetings.com.

Media Contact:

Dwight Reed

CEO, AONMeetings

Email: info@aonmeetings.com

Website: www.aonmeetings.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)