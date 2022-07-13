New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) As vehicles are the second-highest contributors to particulate pollution in the country, the Commission for Air Quality Management has come up with an extensive action plan for abetment of air pollution from vehicles and the transport sector in the National Capital Region (NCR) and the adjoining states.

Ensuring 100 per cent compliance with valid pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates, formulating norms for monitoring on-road vehicles with remote-sensing devices for advanced emissions surveillance and phasing out over-aged vehicles are some of the key factors that have been included in the policy to curb air pollution.

For on-road emissions inspection and monitoring, the policy mentions that effective fleet screening still remains a daunting challenge and that more advanced inspection and monitoring systems are needed to be introduced.

It further states that all commercial vehicles require annual roadworthiness and fitness tests under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR).

CMVR tests are carried out manually in the absence of adequate testing facilities in most parts of the NCR and there is a need to set up more fully-automated, high-capacity centralised testing centres for the region, it said.

The policy also includes plans to introduce remote-sensing facilities to measure exhaust emissions remotely.

Further, the action plan includes phasing out old vehicles and scrappage of end-of-life vehicles.

"To maximise the emissions gains from this strategy and to reduce environmental impact from the unsafe disposal of junk vehicles, the state governments may additionally implement state-level scrappage policies for the end-of-life vehicles that cannot be used any more," the policy says.

The action plan further includes a targeted phase-out plan for the diesel-run autorickshaws that are responsible for high toxic exposures.

According to the policy, a scrappage centre has been set up as part of the Delhi government's policy with private sector participation and more such centres are needed to serve clusters of NCR districts.

"The NCR Planning Board, in its Draft Regional Plan 2041, has proposed setting up of such regional scrappage centres in the surrounding NCR districts with land availability," the policy says.

It also mentions controlling emissions from heavy duty vehicles such as trucks and an expeditious expansion of the natural gas network.

"Need to develop a plan for CNG and LNG fuelling network in NCR and on highways to shift long-haul trucking and other commercial vehicles to gas," the policy said.

