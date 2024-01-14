India News | Commission for Air Quality Management Has Implemented GRAP-3 Rule: Delhi Environment Minister

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the GRAP-3 rule has been implemented in the national capital after a rise in air pollution owing to a decrease in the flow of wind and little sunlight since January 13.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "The pollutant particles are frozen due to the decreasing temperature. Two days ago, when there was wind and sunlight, the pollution had decreased. But yesterday the pollution seemed high, owing to that CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) implemented the GRAP-3 rule."

Also Read | Gujarat: Truck Driver Arrested for Offering 'Namaz' on Roadside Without Permission in Banaskantha District.

Gopal Rai further said that due to decreasing temperatures, the pollutants have come at a lower level.

"Since yesterday, there has been no sunlight and wind due to which we have implemented Grap-3. We are hopeful the situation will improve soon.

Also Read | India-Maldives Row: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu Asks India To Withdraw Its Military Personnel by March 15.

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body, on Sunday decided to reimpose restrictions as per Stage III of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

The announcement was made by the CAQM Sub-Committee for the operationalization of the GRAP after an emergency meeting. The meeting was called after the Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden deterioration in air quality from last evening.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dipped into the 'severe' category on Sunday as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) amid the cold weather conditions.

"The Sub-Committee decides to invoke 8 point action plan as per Stage-III of revised GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect," a post on CAQM's X stated.

The GRAP restrictions were earlier revoked on January 1, after the air quality improved in the region.

However, on Sunday morning, AQI in Delhi's Anand Vihar was recorded at 478, in JLN at 465, in IGI Airport (T3) at 465, and in ITO Delhi at 455 -- all in the 'Severe' category. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)