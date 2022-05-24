New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A committee has been constituted to ensure a "smooth" process for admission in various courses of College of Art as part of the Ambedkar University (AUD) for the academic year 2022-23, said the varsity on Tuesday.

This comes amid an ongoing tussle between the Delhi University and the Arvind Kejriwal government over the affiliation of the college.

In a statement, the AUD said that the admission committee started working on details of the admission schedule and other modalities for conducting the "smooth process of admission in a time-bound manner".

"A meeting was held by Department of Training and Technical Education /Higher Education, GNCTD (government of NCT of Delhi) on 23.05.2022, which was attended by the officers of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi and officers of the College of Art," the statement read.

"After deliberation in the meeting, an admission committee has been constituted and notified for the admission process in various programmes offered by College of Art for the academic year 2022-23," it added.

The university also said that the efforts are being made for initiating online admission forms as early as possible, before the end of May 2022.

"Suitable time will be given to the candidates for applying to the programmes of College of Art," the statement said.

The university has offered a list of programmes and the tentative number of seats in each programme. The Ambedkar University is funded by the Delhi government.

Admissions to the College of Art could not be held during the last academic session due to the affiliation issue.

There are 11 courses for which Amdebkar University has started the admission process. These are Bachelor of Fine Arts (Applied Art) (131 seats), Bachelor of Fine Arts (Art History) (33 seats), Bachelor of Fine Arts (Painting) (67 seats), Bachelor of Fine Arts (Sculpture) (26 seats), Bachelor of Fine Arts (Print Making) (34 seats), Bachelor of Fine Arts (Visual Communication) (34 seats), Master of Fine Arts (Applied Art) (15 seats), Master of Fine Arts (Painting) (15 seats), Master of Fine Arts (Sculpture) (15 seats), Master of Fine Arts (Print Making) (15 seats), and Master of Fine Arts (Visual Communication) (15 seats).

In April, the DU had asked the College of Art to start its admission process and had informed the institute that it would not be de-affiliated from the university.

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor had earlier given in-principle approval to the merger of the College of Art with the Ambedkar University, subject to its de-affiliation from the DU.

However, the Executive Council of the Delhi University, its highest decision-making body, refused to de-affiliate the college.

In March last year, the Delhi government announced that the College of Art would be affiliated with Ambedkar University, as the college was facing various problems.

Eleven teachers of the Delhi University's Academics for Action and Development on Tuesday wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, seeking his intervention after the College of Art started its admission process as a part of the Ambedkar University.

