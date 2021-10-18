New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Commodore (retired) Amit Rastogi has taken over as the chairman and managing director of the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), the science and technology ministry said.

NRDC is an enterprise of the ministry's Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, which engages in promotion and transfer of technologies emanating from various national research and development institutions.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 47-Year-Old Man Kills Daughter, Ends Life in Mamallapuram.

Rastogi holds a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from JNU, Master's degree in electronics and telecommunication form the Pune University and M.Sc. (defence and strategic studies) from the Madras University, the ministry said in a statement.

He is also a distinguished alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad, it added.

Also Read | Rains Wreak Havoc in Parts of India; 3 Killed in Uttarakhand in Rain-Related Incidents, IMD Issues Red Alert for 10 Dams in Kerala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)