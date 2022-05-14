Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Communists and Ambedkarites must come together as the RSS-BJP combine is trying to "subvert" the Constitution and impose a monolithic and illiberal socio-political order, CPI general secretary D Raja said on Saturday.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Says, 'Some Parties Misleading With Fake Hindutva'.

He made the remarks during the launch of the Marathi edition of the book 'Marx and Ambedkar: Continuing the Dialogue'.

Also Read | Kolkata: Teen Killed as Bomb Explodes in Garbage Dump in North 24 Parganas.

He has co-authored the book with N Muthomohan and it was first released in 2018 in English, followed by a Tamil edition.

"In a country like India, Communists and Ambedkarites must work together to take up the fundamental issues such as caste, class and patriarchy. Because the RSS-BJP combine is trying to subvert the Constitution and impose a monolithic and illiberal socio-political order,” the former Rajya Sabha member alleged.

Raja said the RSS-BJP combine wants to “impose Sanatan values everywhere".

"In such a situation, to save the Constitution and to save democracy, there is a need for Communists and Ambedkarites to work together,” he said, adding that the book provides the ground for properly understanding Marxist theory and legendary social icon and jurist Ambedkar's thoughts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)