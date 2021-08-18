Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that the recruitment process of doctors in government hospitals should be completed within 90 days in view of possible third wave of COVID-19.

"In its preparation for presumed COVID-19 third wave, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to complete the recruitment of doctors in government hospitals for PHCs to CHCs & teaching hospitals. The CM reiterated that the process should be completed within 90 days," stated Chief Minister Office (CMO).

Following the reopening of schools on August 16, the Chief Minister said that special attention should be given to strict Standard operating procedures (SOPs) that need to be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To this, the officials have been directed to closely monitor schools and ensure that the students adhere to covid protocols with reference to Wearing masks, hand hygiene, social distancing by students, faculty, and staff.

Reddy also stressed on the need to take steps in setting up testing facilities in schools too. He said that before entering the school, staff and faculty should be examined for any symptoms, and suspected persons are asked to return home, followed by tests at home or at the school premises.

Reviewing the vaccine administration, the Chief Minister has reiterated the statement on taking village and ward secretariat as a unit for vaccinating 45 and above. He said that the elderly should be given priority.

The Chief Minister launched two online websites for effective drug control and administration to ensure the availability of efficacious and quality drugs at affordable prices as fixed by the government to the public.

At the review meeting, he directed the officials to look into the issue of registration of pharmaceutical companies with the government. (ANI)

