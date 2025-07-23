New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The condition of a 16-year-old girl who was set ablaze in Odisha's Puri district and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS here continues to be critical, the hospital said on Wednesday.

In a statement, AIIMS Delhi also said she underwent surgery for management of deep burns.

"She is currently on oxygen support and remains in a critical condition. A dedicated team of doctors is closely monitoring her progress," the statement said.

The girl, who sustained 75 per cent burns on July 19, was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar and admitted at the Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery, AIIMS here on July 20.

She is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in the Burns and Plastic Surgery block.

Meanwhile, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who flew to Delhi Wednesday met her at AIIMS.

In a post on X, she wrote, "She hails from my constituency. I spoke to her family and relatives. During this visit, I discussed her health condition and treatment with the medical team and specialists providing her care. I pray to the Almighty that she recovers quickly."

Police said three motorcycle-borne youths intercepted the teenager, forcibly took her to the banks of Bhargavi river near Bayabar village under Balanga police station limits, poured an inflammable substance on her, and set her on fire on Saturday.

They fled the spot after the incident, police said.

Locals doused the fire and took her to Pipili government hospital, from where she was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The girl's mother lodged a complaint with Balanga police station. The girl is a class 8 dropout and her father works at a motor garage.

Police have picked up some persons and are interrogating them in connection with the case.

