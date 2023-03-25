Kolkata, Mar 25 (PTI) Hundreds of Congress activists staged demonstrations in the city and elsewhere in West Bengal for the second consecutive day on Saturday to protest the disqualification of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Demonstrators blocked the arterial Asutosh Mukherjee Road in Hazra area, shouting slogans against the "vindictive politics" of the BJP and the saffron party's "attempt to gag democracy".

Around 50 Youth Congress members were seen assembling near Raj Bhavan gate, holding placards in hand, condemning the former party president's disqualification.

Several protesters were bundled into vehicles and taken to Kolkata police headquarters in Lalbazar.

A police officer said scores of protesters were detained briefly and released later in the day.

Similar agitations were held, during the day, in various parts of Murshidabad, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman Paschim, Jalpaiguri and elsewhere in the state.

Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 23, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

