New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Congress on Monday called the killing of its councillor Tapan Kandu in West Bengal as "murder of democracy" and said those who speak of BJP's dictatorial rule are acting in the same way.

Kandu, a four-time Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality in West Bengal's Purulia district, was seriously injured after being shot at by three motorcycle-borne youths while he went for a walk near his home on Sunday.

"The murder of Congress' elected Councillor Tapan Kandu by the TMC goons is nothing short of the murder of our precious democracy," All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal said in a tweet.

"Those who speak of BJP's dictatorial rule are acting the same way, which not only warrants the strongest condemnation but the strictest opposition," he tweeted.

Kandu and Trinamool Congress councillor Anupam Dutta were on Sunday evening shot dead in separate incidents. Dutta was killed in North 24 Parganas district's Panihati area.

Police said on Monday that one person was arrested and two others detained for their alleged involvement in the murders.

