New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Congress on Friday announced the candidature of Alka Lamba from the Kalkaji constituency where she will take on AAP leader and Chief Minister Atishi in the upcoming assembly polls.

The Congress on Friday released its third list of candidates -- which has just one name -- for the assembly polls due in February.

According to the All India Congress Committee, the Central Election Committee has approved Lamba's candidature from Kalkaji.

Lamba, who is the All India Mahila Congress chief, had won the Chandani Chowk seat in 2015 contesting as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate. She joined the Congress in September 2019.

The AAP's Atishi will take on Lamba from the Kalkaji seat.

The Congress has already released its two lists, declaring a total of 47 candidates for the elections to the 70-member Assembly. The AAP has released its list of all the candidates for the polls.

