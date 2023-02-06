New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Congress on Monday constituted its screening committee for the Karnataka Assembly elections with Mohan Prakash as its chairman.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the constitution of the screening committee for the ensuing Karnataka polls, with Prakash as the chairman and party MPs Neeraj Dangi, Mohammad Jawed and Saptagiri Ulaka as its members.

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, AICC in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, and senior leaders B K Hariprasad, M B Patil, G Parameshwara and AICC secretaries in-charge of the state will be ex officio members of the panel.

Elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in April-May.

