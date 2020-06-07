India News | Cong Leader Agnelo Fernandes Accuses Goa Minister Michael Lobo of Facilitating Human Trafficking

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 7 (ANI): Goa Congress leader Agnelo Fernandes on Saturday accused state Ports minister Michael Lobo of "facilitating human trafficking" by issuing passes under his letterhead for movement of the vehicles on the pretext of getting commercial commodities into Goa.

"Michael Lobo has been issuing passes on his letterhead for vehicles as well people on the pretext of getting commercial commodities into Goa. We have come to know that there is human trafficking going on with the help of these letters," Fernandes told ANI.

Fernandes alleged that illegal activities in the Calangute area, which is the assembly constituency of the Ports minister.

"He (Lobo) is making money by issuing transit permits to different people. This is a serious issue, I am alleging human trafficking here. Prostitutes are roaming in Calangute. We see tourists at Old Goa so where are they coming from and how are they coming?" he asked.

Fernandes urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the state police to take suo moto cognisance of the matter and initiate required action.

He said that complaints have been filed in the Calangute Police station against illegalities in the area. (ANI)

