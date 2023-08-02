New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday set up screening committees to finalise candidates for the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana later this year.

Gaurav Gogoi will head the screening committee for Rajasthan with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot included among the ex-officio members of the panel.

Also Read | Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Wife Sophie to Separate After 18 Years of Marriage.

While Gogoi will be the chairman of the Rajasthan screening committee, Ganesh Godiyal and Abhishek Dutt will be members of the panel.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, AICC in-charge of state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Gehlot, Pilot, C P Joshi and AICC secretaries in-charge of the state have been named as ex-officio members of the panel, according to a statement released by the party.

Also Read | Delhi Government Schools See Increase in Pass Percentage in Class 12 Board Results After Compartment Exams.

For Madhya Pradesh, Jitendra Singh will be the chairman of the screening committee while Ajay Kumar Lallu and Saptagiri Ulaka will be the members.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath, CLP leader Govind Singh, AICC in-charge of state J P Agarwal, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, chairman of campaign committee Kantilal Bhuria, Kamleshwar Patel and AICC secretaries in-charge of the state will be ex-officio members of the panel.

Ajay Maken will head the screening committee for Chhattisgarh, while L Hanumanthaiah and Netta D'Souza will be its members.

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC-in-charge of state Kumari Selja, Deputy CM T S Singhdeo and AICC secretaries in-charge of the state will be the ex-officio members of the panel.

For Telangana, K Muralidharan will be the chairman of the screening committee while Baba Siddique and Jignesh Mevani will be the members.

State party chief A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC in-charge of state Manikrao Thakre, MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and AICC secretaries in-charge of the state will be ex-officio members of the panel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)