New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Congress on Friday decided to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Belgaum session of the party that was presided over by Mahatma Gandhi with an extended session of the CWC and a rally in the city in Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference along with senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, party general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met to discuss the current political situation in the country.

The meeting, attended by the CWC members, permanent invitees, special invitees, and the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers, saw 81 people present.

The CWC had a detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country, including the recently concluded assembly elections, he said.

"We analysed the performance of the party in the last assembly elections. The CWC has decided to constitute internal committees to look into the matters related to electoral performance and organisational matters in the block and districts," he said.

Venugopal said the party has also decided to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi presiding over the 1924 Belgaum session.

"On December 26, 1924, Mahatma Gandhi was elected Congress president in the Belgaum session. We are celebrating the 100th anniversary of that celebration in Belgaum and an extended session of the CWC will be held followed by a massive rally in Belgaum," he said.

