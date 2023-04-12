Bengaluru, Apr 12 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa on Wednesday said his daughter Dr Ranjani Rajanandini had stabbed him in his chest by joining the BJP.

Rajanandini, who was aspiring for a Congress ticket from Sagara constituency in Shivamogga district for the May 10 assembly election, resigned from the party and joined the BJP in the presence of party stalwart B S Yediyurappa.

Also Read | Mobile Phone Exports From India Crosses USD 11 Billion; Apple Clocks 50% Share.

“Rajanandini joining the BJP is like stabbing me in the chest. She should not have done this. I had never dreamt that my daughter will ever behave like this. This is unfortunate, which should not have happened,” Thimmappa, a former minister told reporters, adding that he grew up in politics with commitment and stability.

Thimmappa, a former speaker of the Karnataka Assembly said he would remain in the Congress and work for the party.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says ‘PM Awas Yojana’ Has Changed Lives.

“Come what may, I will not quit Congress. I will always stand by Congress and will work for the party in this election as well,” the veteran leader said.

He suspected that there was some conspiracy behind his daughter's decision.

Sources in the Congress said Thimmappa had been trying hard to get a ticket for his daughter from Sagara, which he represented five times. However, the party denied her a ticket.

Yediyurappa who inducted her into BJP said the party had gained strength in and around Shivamogga. Stating that Rajanandini would help BJP candidates win in Sorab and Sagara constituencies, the BJP leader said the party would give her an appropriate position once it came to power.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)