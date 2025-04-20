Patna, Apr 20 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday appointed Jitender Gupta as treasurer of the party's state unit.

A letter to this effect was issued by K C Venugopal, the party's national general secretary, on Sunday.

Also Read | 'Sky Debris'? Huge Metal Object Falls on Terrace of House in Nagpur District, Sparks Discussion on 'Space Debris' (Watch Video).

"Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of Jitender Gupta as treasurer of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) with immediate effect," the letter said.

Gupta had previously as well held the post of treasurer of the BPCC.

Also Read | Om Prakash Murder Case: Former Karnataka DGP Found Dead at His Residence in Bengaluru; Here's What Initial Probe Reveals As per Sources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)