Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 20 (ANI): BJP leader Payal Shankar accused the Congress party of betraying public trust by failing to fulfil its election promises despite making budget allocations, calling it a clear case of broken commitments.

Speaking to ANI, Shankar said that the party had made several commitments before coming to power but failed to deliver on them.

Also Read | Tripura Shocker: Physically Challenged Woman Gang-Raped by Husband and His Aides Near Agartala; 1 Arrested, 5 on Run.

"The Congress party has once again betrayed the public... The promises they made before coming to power, during the election campaign, they have broken all the promises... There is allocation in the budget...," the Shankar said.

Earlier, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Mohammed Mahmood Ali slammed the Telangana Budget, calling it mere "Golmaal" (nonsense).

Also Read | Tiruvannamalai Shocker: French Woman Lured to Deepamalai Hill in Tamil Nadu Under Pretext of Attaining 'Moksha', Raped; Tourist Guide Arrested.

"There is nothing in this Budget except 'Golmaal', Ali told ANI.

He expressed disappointment, stating that last year's budget provisions were not utilised properly and that the promises made to the people were nothing but lip service.

Ali specifically pointed out that while a Rs 1,000 crore employment budget was allocated, not a single rupee was spent. Similarly, a budget of Rs 3,005 crore was earmarked for the Urdu Academy and Haj Committee, but no bill was passed to facilitate arrangements for the Haj Committee.

He added, "Last year's budget provisions were not even utilised properly. The tall promises that were made to the people were just lip service. A Rs 1,000 crore employment budget was presented, but not even a rupee was spent... The other budget of Rs 3,005 crore for the Urdu Academy and Haj Committee, but no bill regarding the arrangements for the Haj Committee was passed."

Ali also criticised the Congress government, which has ruled the state for 48 years, for failing to address the education and employment needs of Muslims.

"Congress has ruled our state for 48 years, but they neither know about the education of Muslims nor their employment. Promises were not fulfilled," he remarked.

Similarly, BRS MLC K Kavitha also protested against the Telangana government, raising concerns about the issues faced by farmers in the state, including drought and water scarcity.

She said that during the BRS government's rule, villages had access to water even in summer.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka presented the 2025-26 state budget in the ongoing assembly session, stating that the state government was focusing on advancements in technology, transport, infrastructure, and environmental conservation.

The Telangana Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 proposes a total expenditure of Rs 3,04,965 crore, with revenue expenditure of Rs 2,26,982 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 36,504 crore.

The budget has proposed an allocation of Rs 40,232 crore to the Scheduled Caste (SC) welfare department and Rs 17,169 crore to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) welfare department.

Additionally, Rs 11,405 crore has been proposed for the Backward Classes welfare department, followed by Rs 3,591 crore for the minority welfare department and Rs 2,862 crore for the women and child welfare department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)