Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI): Karnataka minister and Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao hit out at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and alleged that after 10 months of one of the most severe droughts that Karnataka has seen and all reports having been submitted, she has been callous to address the issue.

In a post on X, he wrote, "After 10 months of one of the most severe droughts that Karnataka has seen and all reports having been submitted as early as October 2023, Nirmala Sitharaman casually says we sent it to the Election Commission of India Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (ECISVEEP) on March 28, 2024 for permission to release."

He further said that this was an insult to the people of Karnataka.

"This is callousness and an insult to the people of Karnataka. BJP and Nirmala Sitharaman have shamelessly betrayed us. Remember, she is elected from Karnataka to the Rajya Sabha," he added.

The Congress and BJP have been engaged in a continuous political feud over the water shortage in Karnataka. The BJP has accused the ruling party of Karnataka of diverting Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, worsening the water crisis within their own state.

The state is facing a severe water crisis, with drought-like conditions resulting in a dip in reservoir levels.

Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, is grappling with a shortage of 500 million litres per day (MLD). (ANI)

