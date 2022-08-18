Bengaluru, Aug 18 (PTI) The Congress in Karnataka flayed the BJP government for not reacting to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's purported remark that the people of Raichur want their district to be merged with Telangana.

At a party event on Wednesday, Rao lauded the schemes launched by his government saying no other government in the country has them.

He said the people in Raichur have been demanding that their district be merged with Telangana in view of the development taking place in the State.

Reacting to this, Congress MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge tweeted: “Dear @CMofKarnataka, I am disappointed that not a single statement from you or anybody in the Govt on CM KCR garu's claim that people of Raichur want to merge with Telangana because of their welfare schemes. It has been over 24 hours.”

“Why this stepmotherly attitude towards Kalyana Karnataka (KK) region? If it was #Belagavi border issue, entire Cabinet would have come out in defence, why not for us? Does BJP Govt consider us a part of K'taka or not? What action have you taken against your MLA who suggested to merge with Telangana?” Kharge sought to know.

Sharing a video of Raichur MLA Dr S Shivaraj Patil's statement in front of Karnataka Minister Prabhu Chavan complaining lack of development in the district, Kharge said why did the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai or BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel not pull up the BJP MLA for such a statement in front of a Minister.

“Your inaction has encouraged Telangana Chief Minister to boldly stake claim to Raichur. This is unacceptable, BJP. Raichur belongs to & will remain in K'taka,” Kharge said.

Congress State working president Eshwar Khandre, too, condemned the statement by the Telangana Chief Minister and said Raichur would always be an integral part of Karnataka.

However, Shivaraj Patil said the Telangana Chief Minister should think of the welfare of his own State instead of talking about Raichur.

“Since he (KCR) does not have any good thing to talk about his own State, he is speaking about Raichur,” Patil told PTI.

He said which government would allow even an inch of land be given to another state, let alone an entire district.

