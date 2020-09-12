New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): In a major organisational reshuffle, the Congress on Friday reconstituted the party's working committee and dropped senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge and Luizinho Falerio as general secretaries and gave charge of several states to younger leaders.

The party brought Jitendra Singh, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Tariq Anwar as general secretaries.

Also Read | JEE Main Results 2020 Declared: Twitter Abuzz as Students Unable to Check Scores Share Funny Memes and Jokes.

The party has also dropped some in-charges of states including Anugrah Narayan Singh, Asha Kumari, Gaurav Gogoi and Ram Chandra Khuntia.

The list of general secretaries has mostly younger leaders and includes Mukul Wasnik (Madhya Pradesh), Harish Rawat (Punjab), Oommen Chandy (Andhra Pradesh), Tariq Anwar (Kerala and Lakshadweep), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Uttar Pradesh), Randeep Singh Surjewala (Karnataka), Jitendra Singh (Assam) and Ajay Maken (Rajasthan) and KC Venugopal (Organisation).

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: DCGI Directs Serum Institute to Suspend Any New Recruitment in Phase 2, 3 Clinical Trials of Oxford Candidate.

The in-Charges of states are: Pawan Kumar Bansal (AICC Administration), Rajan Patil (Jammu and Kashmir), PL Punia (Chhattisgarh), RPN Singh (Jharkhand), Shakti Singh Gohil (Delhi and Bihar), Rajeev Satav (Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu), Rajeev Shukla (Himachal Pradesh), Jitin Prasada (West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands), Dinesh Gundu Rao (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry), Manickam Tagore (Telangana), Chellakumar (Odisha) and HK Patil (Maharashtra), Devender Yadav (Uttarakhand), Vivek Bansal (Haryana), Manish Chatrath (Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya), Bhakta Charan Das (Mizoram and Manipur) and Kuljit Singh Nagra (Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)