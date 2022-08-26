Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday the party had given Ghulam Nabi Azad, who ended his five-decade association with the outfit, "everything" during his long innings, and his comments on the party scion Rahul Gandhi were "not in good taste".

Also Read | Karnataka College President Arrested for Sexually Harassing College Girls.

Also Read | 5 Jammu and Kashmir Congress Leaders Quit in Support of Ghulam Nabi Azad, More Resignations Likely.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said the party had given Azad positions right from student days, in the Youth Congress, and in the organisation; he was also made Minister and AICC In-Charge of several States.

"The party has given him everything", Kharge told PTI reacting to the resignation of Azad from primary membership of the party. "You (Azad) enjoyed (power) for long, and now only you are finding fault?",

He termed Azad's comments on Rahul as "immature" and "not being in good taste."

Rahul Gandhi is fighting the RSS-BJP and has been boldly taking on the government on the issue of inflation and unemployment, among others, Kharge said.

Asked if Azad's exit is a setback to the party, he said it may disturb some cadres but the Congressmen wedded to the party ideology and those fighting against RSS-BJP would not quit.

He said many big leaders had left the party in the past several decades but the party has survived and it cannot be "finished off."

Hitting out at the Gandhis, Azad had said while Sonia Gandhi is just a nominal figurehead, all important decisions are being taken by Rahul Gandhi or rather worse “his security guards and PAs".

The former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha brought up Rahul Gandhi tearing up of a government ordinance in full public glare of the media during the UPA rule and described it as "one of the most glaring examples of immaturity."

"This 'childish' behaviour completely subverted the authority of the prime minister and the government of India. This one single action more than anything else contributed significantly to the defeat of the UPA government in 2014...,"" Azad said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)