Pakur (Jharkhand) [India], February 3 (ANI): Congress Jharkhand Incharge Ghulam Ahmad Mir has played down all the speculations of revolt within the party after MLA Irfan Ansari remarked that "If a few ministers are repeated, there can be revolt in the party".

Amid the Jharkhand turmoil, Congress MLA Irfan Ansari said that If a few ministers are repeated, there can be revolt within the party and the leadership must think.

"Every MLA has some desire. He is a second-time MLA. But when we had a legislature party meeting before the oath ceremony yesterday, it was stated there that it was a unanimous decision. Finally, that issue has ended," Ghulam Ahmad Mir told ANI.

He further said that given the conspiracy against the people of Jharkhand, it was decided that our MLAs would move to a protected place.

"Had the Floor Test been done, this situation would not have come, but it was scheduled for 5-6 February. So, given the conspiracy hatched against Jharkhand and its people, it was decided that our MLAs would be at a protected place unless the Floor Test happens on 5th February. They will be free after they come and participate in the Floor Test on 5th February," he added.

His sentiments were echoed by the Congress State Unit president Rajesh Thakur who said, "When 'chaukidaar' becomes a 'chor', one has to be cautious of its own people. So, there is not an issue with that. We have had such a big victory after a lot of struggle. When MLAs want to be together and face the Vote of Confidence together, what is the issue with it?...You have seen that governments with a majority have been tweeted...So, we are doing this as per strategy. We have benefitted from this strategy and we will benefit in future too...When a CM can betray his own MLAs - in Bihar - all of these should be taken care of..."

The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Session will be held on February 5 and February 6.

The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand is likely to go through a floor test on February 5.

JMM's Champai Soren took oath as the CM of Jharkhand on February 2. He will have to prove his majority in a floor test to be held in the next 10 days.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Friday entered Jharkhand and alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to topple the Jharkhand government adding that the people of the state stood against their "conspiracy."

"In Jharkhand, the BJP tried its best to topple the people's elected government. But you fought this conspiracy of the BJP boldly. Heartfelt thanks for your cooperation! We are not afraid of the BJP," Rahul Gandhi said addressing a gathering in Jharkhand on Friday.

In the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29, its ally the Congress has 17 seats while the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat each. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through a floor test. (ANI)

