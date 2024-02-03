Mumbai, February 3: The Mumbai police on Friday, February 2, arrested a bus driver for allegedly molesting five girls during a school picnic in Neral. Police officials said that the accused bus driver molested five girls aged 10 and 11 years at a private school in Mulund East. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, February 1, when the schoolchildren went for a picnic in Neral.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused bus driver is a 28-year-old man who is working as a driver on a private bus. He was arrested on Friday. An officer said that the school had hired the accused driver after it organised a school picnic on Thursday. Mumbai: Badminton Coach Who Pinched Class 5 Student on Waist, Touched Her Inappropriately in Mulund Gets 5-Year Jail Term.

The officer said that around 40 to 50 school students went for the school picnic in Neral's Saguna Baug. The incident came after the children narrated their ordeal to their parents, who immediately informed the school principal. Later, they approached the police. As per the FIR, the incident occurred when the victims were sitting in the bus.

The accused is said to have allegedly touched the girls inappropriately. Police officials recorded the statement of the girls and their parents and, based on the complaint, lodged an FIR against the accused bus driver. After this, the police arrested the accused and handed him and the case to the concerned police station in Neral. Mumbai Shocker: Newborn Girl Found Buried in Charkop, Police Arrest Child’s Father.

In a separate incident, the police booked an unidentified couple for allegedly burying the body of a 20-day-old girl secretly in Charkop, Kandivali. The incident occurred place along the Link Road near a metro rail station on Tuesday, January 30.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2024 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).