New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended warm wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep on their Foundation Day.

"Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep on their Foundation Day," he wrote on X.

"Each of these regions adds its own unique colour, language, and tradition to the vibrant fabric of our beautiful nation. Together, they represent the true spirit of India - unity in diversity, and progress through harmony. Let us celebrate this day by reaffirming our shared commitment to equality, justice, and love - the values that hold our country together," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh on X.

Extending his wishes to the people of Chhattisgarh, PM Modi highlighted the state's remarkable transformation over the past 25 years and praised the determination of its citizens in driving development across sectors.

"Heartiest greetings to all my brothers and sisters of Chhattisgarh on the 25th anniversary of the state's foundation day. This state, dedicated to nature and culture, is today engaged in setting ever-new benchmarks of progress. Many areas here, once affected by Naxalism, are now competing in development. I am confident that with the dedication and enterprise of the hardworking and skilled people here, our state will play a pivotal role in realising the vision of a developed India," PM Modi said.

In a separate post, the Prime Minister conveyed his greetings to the people of Kerala on the occasion of Kerala Piravi, marking the state's formation on November 1, 1956.

"Warm wishes on Kerala Piravi! This is a state whose people have been excelling in diverse sectors globally and have distinguished themselves for their creativity as well as innovation. The state's scenic landscapes and centuries-old heritage reflect India's vibrant cultural grandeur. May the people of Kerala always be blessed with good health and success," PM Modi wrote.

About Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister said, "Heartfelt greetings to all my family members in Madhya Pradesh, the state that cherishes its glorious history and cultural heritage, on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day."

He further added, "Our province, nestled in the heart of the country, is today infusing a new pace of progress in every sector by prioritising the aspirations of every individual. I am confident that the talented and hardworking people of this land will play an invaluable role in the fulfilment of the resolve for a developed India."

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Puducherry on their Formation Day.

"Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day! Each of these regions has made remarkable contributions to India's progress. May these states and Union Territories continue to achieve new milestones in their journey of development. I extend my best wishes for the continued prosperity and well-being of all their residents," President Mumru wrote on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)