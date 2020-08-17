Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 17 (ANI): Congress leader and former Minister Tilak Raj Behar tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

The former minister has been admitted to Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket where he is undergoing treatment.

His family members informed that he will be given plasma therapy.

Behar is Uttarakhand's former Health Minister. (ANI)

