Firozpur (Punjab) [India], March 5 (ANI): Former Congress leader Veerpal Kaur Khosa on Thursday joined Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party president S Sukhbir Singh Badal at Punjab's Badal village.

Welcoming her into the party, the party president assured her due respect and responsibilities in the SAD.

The SAD chief also said that "More and more people were now dumping the Congress party as it had failed to fulfil even a single promise it had made to Punjabis, prior to 2017 Assembly elections."

He also said that people were eagerly awaiting the 2022 Assembly elections to teach the Captain-led government a lesson for betraying the cause of the state.

Meanwhile, SAD members, yesterday staged a walkout from the ongoing budget session in Punjab Vidhan Sabha at the end of zero-hour after raising slogans against the ruling party to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the state.

Speaking to the media, SAD leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon said that the state government should reduce the 27 per cent tax imposed on petrol and diesel and not pass on the entire blame to the central government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)