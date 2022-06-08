Kolkata, Jun 8 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda on Wednesday claimed that the Congress is now "lupt" (extinct) in the country, taking a dig at the party's dip in vote share.

He also said that there was "nothing Indian left in Indian National Congress", as its leaders mostly speak from foreign soil.

Addressing party workers here at BJP's state executive committee meeting, Nadda alleged that regional parties have all become dynasty-based political organisations that "lack principles".

"During my college days, those associated with the Congress mocked me saying that I am in the wrong party. I used to tell them that it is not me but them who have joined the wrong party. After 40 years, look where the BJP stands. We are running the government with full majority," Nadda said.

"Forty years back, nobody had thought India could be 'Congress-mukt' (Congress-free), Today, we have Congress-lupt (extinct) Bharat... There is nothing Indian left in the Indian National Congress (INC); their leaders now speak from London," he said in an apparent reference to its leader Rahul Gandhi's speech at a programme in London last month.

Asserting that the BJP is now the "only national party which has neta (leader), niti (policy) and niyat (intent)", the saffron camp chief, referring to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said the grand old party has now been reduced to a Bhai-Behen (brother-sister) outfit.

Nadda, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership abilities, said that "he has scripted a new development story for India" in the last eight years.

"Political culture has changed for better because of the leadership of Narendra Modi. We are fighting regional parties, which have turned into dynastic outfits. These parties neither have any principles nor policies.

"Be it in Jammu and Kashmir, where you have the JKNC and the PDP or in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and West Bengal... everywhere we find baap-beta (father-son) parties or baap-beti (father-daughter) and bua-bhatija (aunt-nephew) parties," he said.

Exuding confidence that the BJP would win against these regional parties in the days to come, Nadda pointed out that RJD's defeat in Bihar was unthinkable at some point.

"Nobody had ever thought that Mulayam Singh's Samajwadi Party, too, would go (out of power), but we have beaten them as well. In West Bengal, too, we will defeat the TMC," he added.

