Ramanagara (Karnataka) [India], February 21 (ANI): The second phase of the protest against Mekkedadu project "Namma neeru namma hakku" padayatra will restart at Ramanagara on February 27, but will be limited to five days instead of seven, Lok Sabha MP Suresh informed on Sunday.

During the padayatra preliminarily meeting held at Kengal, Suresh said, "We decided to go for a five-day padayatra in Bengaluru but because of the state budget, there will be only a three-day walk for water. The first day will be held from Ramanagaram to Bidadi and on the second day from Bidadi to Kengeri."

State Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjuna Kharge, DK Shivakumar will be participating he informed.

Last month, Karnataka Congress decided to postpone the Mekedatu Padayatra when the COVID-19 cases were surging across the country and the state.

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the centre of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

