Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Attacking the Congress over the violent face-off with China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, BJP leader Ramchander Rao said that the Congress party is misleading the country over a sensitive issue.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "The entire nation stands behind the government's decision with regards to the dealing of the situation, and the incident which led to killing of nearly 20 soldiers from India including a Colonel who is from Telangana. The Congress is still doing politics on this sensitive issue."

He added, "The entire nation knows that Indian Army personnel entered scuffle with Chinese troops only to save Indian territory when they were trying to enter here. I think the Congress party will never learn lessons even after being rejected by the country. They try to mislead the country on such a sensitive issue."

Rao further stated that the Congress party, instead of supporting the government actions, is "discouraging our Army."

"I think they should stop such actions which demoralises nation and Indian Army. Rahul Gandhi has been aptly countered," he added. (ANI)

