Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 29 (PTI) Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Wednesday stood by his charges against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter that a director of an international consultancy firm allegedly linked with an accused in the sensational gold smuggling case was her mentor and claimed that it was mentioned in her IT company's website before it disappeared in mid-2020.

A day after he was strongly criticised by the Chief Minister for dragging his daughter's name during a discussion on gold smuggling case in the state assembly, Kuzhalnadan said his statements regarding Vijayan's daughter and her company and its connection to one of the directors of the consultancy firm involved in the appointment of key gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh in a state-run project were based on information gleaned from a web archiving portal.

Participating in the debate on the adjournment motion moved in the state assembly by the Congress-led UDF opposition, the Muvattupuzha MLA had alleged that the Chief Minister's daughter was being mentored by one of the directors of the international consultancy firm.

Provoked by the allegations against his daughter, Vijayan, while responding to the debate in the assembly, had attacked Kuzhalnadan claiming that he was telling a "blatant lie."

The Chief Minister said his daughter had never said such a person was her mentor and urged the Congress legislator not to use the floor of the Assembly for talking baseless things about the people sitting at their homes.

On Wednesday, the Congress MLA displayed the screenshot of the website of the CM's daughter's company to prove his point that the consultancy firm's director was a mentor and guide to the company's founders which comprised only her.

Meanwhile, state Public Works Department Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, who is also CM's son-in-law, referred to these allegations as "old wine in a new bottle".

He told reporters that such allegations were made before the 2021 state assembly polls, especially in the Beypore constituency from where he was contesting, and despite that he won from there with an unprecedented margin.

Kuzhalnadan, in his press meet, said he has now proved what he said was correct and now it was up to the CM to prove his claims that what the Congress MLA said in the assembly discussion was a falsehood and ridiculous.

He said the CM should also answer whether any bag was sent to him in the UAE, during his 2016 trip there, and if so, whether it was sent through diplomatic channels.

If it was sent through a diplomatic channel, then the CM should answer why the normal channel was not opted for, the Congress MLA said during the press meet.

The legislator said he would be taking this issue forward.

Another issue that he would be taking forward was the alleged lack of recovery from the consultancy firm, the salary paid to Suresh by the government while she was employed on contract as the Operations Manager of the Space Park project of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL).

The MLA contended that there was a committee report recommending recovery of the salary through the firm, failing which it was to be recovered from senior IAS officer M Sivasankar who had allegedly cleared her appointment to that post.

"Neither of these things have been done till now and we will be raising the issue," he added.

