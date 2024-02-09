New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on the Assam government's spending on air travel for state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the Lower House on Friday.

The Congress MP from Kaliabor said that Rs 58,23,07,104, spent on air travel for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other VIPs, including for non-governmental purposes, are very concerning.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:-Recent reports of the Assam government spending Rs 58,23,07,104 on air travel for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other VIPs, including for non-governmental purposes are very concerning. The aforementioned sum represents a significant amount of public money, which could have been used for crucial development projects or social welfare initiatives in Assam. Its allocation for CM's travel, especially for non-governmental purposes, raises serious concerns about financial priorities and accountability," the Congress MP wrote in a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretary General.

Gogoi alleged that some of the chartered flights were used for attending political events and weddings outside Assam, potentially violating the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct.

"As per media reports, some of the chartered flights were used for attending political events and weddings outside Assam, potentially violating the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct. This misuse of public resources for personal or political gains warrants immediate investigation. The details of the travel expenditure, including specific purposes, destinations, and justifications for using chartered flights instead of commercial options, remain unclear. If such exorbitant spending on VIP travel goes unchecked, it sets a dangerous precedent for other states and undermines the principle of responsible budgetary allocation. This matter demands immediate attention to uphold ethical governance and prevent similar misuses in the future. I believe this matter is of grave national importance," he added.

Meanwhile, as the Parliament will reconvene at 11 am today, members in Lok Sabha will participate in a discussion on the 'White Paper', tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman comparing the economic management during 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government with that of 10 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled dispensation.

In Rajya Sabha, the Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai will move the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, today for consideration and passage.

The Bill provides amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 (IX of 1989), the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 (XX of 2000) and Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 (XXI of 2000), as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will move the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 in the Upper House for consideration and passage. The Bill aims to prevent unfair means in the public examinations and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lower House passed the Finance Bill, 2024, marking the end of the Interim Budget exercise in the House. Union Finance Minister presented the Interim Budget on February 1, the second day of the ongoing Budget Session.

The session, which started with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31, has been extended by a day till Saturday. It was earlier to be concluded today. (ANI)

