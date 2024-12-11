New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Wednesday gave a notice for adjournment of the House under Rule 267 for immediate discussion on the increasing violent communal incidents against the Muslim community in the country.

"From Sambhal to Ratlam, there is a long series of violent incidents steeped in communalism against the Muslim community in different parts of the country, at some places, the administration is taking unilateral action and at some places, the BJP is taking action," Pratapgarhi mentioned in his notice.

Further, he alleged that the Government has kept silent on the oppression of their citizens and appealed to them to allow a comprehensive discussion.

"There is open oppression by the organizations affiliated to it, the governments that have taken oath on the Constitution are openly keeping silence on the oppression of their citizens, therefore, you are requested to allow a comprehensive discussion on this important subject by postponing all work in the Upper House," the notice further read.

Earlier on December 10, AAP leader Sanjay Singh gave a suspension of business notice to discuss the deterioration of law and order situation, rise in crimes, and threats to representatives in the national capital.

Sanjay Singh, in the motion filed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, wrote, "I would like to draw your attention to the increasing crimes in the country's capital. The Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, ambassadors, and Members of Parliament, from both houses, all reside in Delhi."

"The fire of the bomb blast in Prashant Vihar had not even cooled down when a school in Rohini received a threatening mail. Meanwhile, the brutal murder of an innocent child in Shalimar Bagh. Last week, bomb threats were received in 44 schools in the capital, which has also adversely affected the reputation of Delhi. Earlier, a businessman was shot dead in broad daylight in Shahdara, which is an indication of the increasing morale of the criminals."

He further mentioned the alleged attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said, "The alleged attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra on 30-11-24 not only increased political tension but also exposed the shortcomings of public security Such incidents are happening in the country's capital when the winter session of Parliament is in underway, which raises serious questions on the security arrangements in Delhi," he stated.

Sanjay Singh requested to discuss this serious issue under Rule 267. The AAP leader also gave a zero-hour notice to discuss the issue of farmers' protests and their demands. (ANI)

