New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday morning moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "mass demolition drives" in Delhi. He said that the demolition drives were a "violation of the orders" and were leading to the forced displacement of marginalised families.

"This House expresses deep concern over the ongoing demolition drives in various parts of Delhi-including Jailorwala Bagh, Govindpuri, and Jamia Nagar, especially the demolition of homes in Madrasi Camp (Govindpuri), where hundreds of Tamil-speaking Indian citizens, daily wage labourers, domestic workers, and construction workers were forcefully evicted without proper rehabilitation," the notice read.

Tagore pointed out that the Tamil migrants who have been living in Madrasi Camp for 50 years were rendered homeless, bracing rains with no access to essential services such as water, electricity and medical care.

"The Madrasi Camp, established nearly 50 years ago, was home to migrant Tamils who moved to Delhi in search of livelihood. Generations have lived there, contributed to the capital's economy, and voted in every election as full citizens of India. Today, they are homeless, living under tarpaulins in the rain, with no access to water, electricity, or medical care. Across Delhi, over 27,000 people have been forcibly evicted, with more than 9,000 families not even considered for rehabilitation," the notice read.

The Congress Lok Sabha MP criticised the action of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for "disregarding legal directives".

"Despite stay orders from the Delhi High Court, bulldozers razed homes, violating fundamental rights to shelter, dignity, and justice. The actions of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) have not only disregarded legal directives but also trampled upon the humanitarian values enshrined in our Constitution," he said.

Asserting that the lower house can't remain a mute spectator, Tagore argued that the centre and DDA must be held accountable for these "unconstitutional and heartless actions."

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition (LoP), visited the affected sites and met families living under plastic sheets in the rain. (ANI)

