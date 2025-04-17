New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Thursday slammed the BJP over the ED's chargesheet in the Gurugram land case, accusing the agency of biased action and deflecting from key issues. He criticised the BJP's "Godse" mentality and defended Robert Vadra, claiming the ED's credibility is shattered. Tiwari also questioned if the ED's sole purpose is to target BJP opponents.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Tiwari said, "ED filed the chargesheet on the last day... The directors of such a company are being accused, which was formed under section 25. This shows the polluted and 'Godse' mentality of the BJP. They are taking the law into their own hands. We have faith in the court."

He also accused the BJP of using the ED's actions to divert attention from critical issues and fuel its hatred toward the Gandhi family and Congress.

"We have only given, we have not taken anything. The BJP is diverting attention from the main issues and is displaying its hatred towards the Gandhi family and Congress, thus making the people question the BJP itself... ED has lost all of its credibility... Is ED's responsibility only to act against those who oppose the BJP?," he added.

Vadra arrived at the ED office for the third day in a row in the Gurugram land case, greeting the media with folded hands and a thumbs-up. He was accompanied by his wife, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Earlier today, in response to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons over the Gurugram land case, businessman Robert Vadra slammed the action as a "political vendetta," accusing the government of misusing investigative agencies to target opposition voices.

Vadra questioned the impartiality of the ED, alleging selective action against leaders from non-BJP parties, while vowing to continue his fight against "injustice."

Further, Robert Vadra said that he has been asked the same questions by the ED, which he had answered in 2019.

"Interrogation is ongoing. These are the same old questions that I had answered in 2019. These have no basis. Nothing wrong has been done. BJP CM (Manohar Lal) Khattar had given me a clean chit twice in this case. So, why are they summoning me?" he asked.

Vadra also claimed that the ED's action against him was fueled when he started raising his voice over atrocities against minorities.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia called Robert Vadra a 'land mafia' and said a strong message has been sent that no one is above the law, after Vadra was grilled by the ED in the Gurugram land case. (ANI)

