Panchkula (Haryana) [India], February 7 (ANI): Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala criticised the Modi government on Saturday, following the announcement of a framework for an India-US Interim Trade Agreement.

Speaking from Panchkula, Haryana, Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the deal would devastate Indian livelihoods by opening domestic markets to US processed fruits and "additional products".

Also Read | Cyber Fraud Alert: Indore Police Warns of Fake Digital Wedding Invitations Using APK Files to Steal Personal Data and Money.

He mentioned that existing cotton imports of $334 million have already led to a decline in domestic prices, and he demanded clarity on whether staples such as milk, wheat, and dairy are included in the new zero-tariff concessions.

Speaking to ANI, Surjewala said, "Today morning at 3:55 AM, US Trade Representative Johnson Greer announced the framework agreement of a bilateral deal between the US and India, which was later repeated at 5:55 AM by India's Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal. What had been under discussion for the past several days is now proven and evidenced by this framework agreement. A blow has been delivered to the stomachs of India's 720 million farmers. Work has been done to snatch away the livelihood of India's 720 million food providers, farm labourers, and farmers. Their farm produce has been sold out to US interests."

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-741 Lottery Result of 07.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

"If you read this framework agreement, and this is the agreement released by the US and India, the very first line states that US food and all agricultural products will enter India at 0% tariff. The second fact is that US corn, which is now described as Dried Distillers Grains, US soybeans, US sorghum (jowar), US walnuts, almonds, pistachios, fresh fruits like apples and oranges, processed fruits, and other 'additional' agricultural products will all flood the Indian market," Surjewal added.

Surjewala further stated that we are importing cotton, which has led to a decline in cotton prices; other products will also be imported, which will further hamper farmers' livelihoods.

"We are already importing $334 million worth of cotton from the US, which has caused cotton prices for Indian farmers to crash. Now, with corn, cotton, sorghum, fruits, processed fruits, and soybeans coming from the US, I ask PM Modi and Piyush Goyal: what will happen to India's farmers? Where will they go? And what are these 'additional' products? Does this mean milk, wheat, and dairy products will also be imported from the US? Who will clarify this?" said Surjewala.

"The second major deception is in the sixth point of this framework agreement. It clearly states that India will remove 'non-tariff barriers'. What are these non-tariff barriers? They are the subsidies given to our farmers. Indian farmers already struggle, as their production costs are higher than the prices they receive. Now, you have agreed in writing to remove even those subsidies. A bigger blow than this cannot be dealt to India's 720 million farmers. Every BJP leader, the Prime Minister, and the Commerce Minister must answer: Why are you selling out the interests of our farmers?" , Surjewala stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)