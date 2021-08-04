Guwahati, Aug 3 (PTI) The Congress' 'Assam Bachao Ahok' (Come, let us save Assam) programme, undertaken ahead of this year's assembly election, must be taken forward to save the state from "divisive politics", AICC general secretary in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh said here on Wednesday.

The last election has been one of divisive politics, lies and false promises by the BJP and the new government which is just four months old, has already shown its true colours, Singh claimed.

"We have seen how the BJP has made a U-turn of not giving micro-finance loan waiver to all women as promised. We have also seen how they have gone back on their promise of increasing the amount to women beneficiaries from Rs 830 to Rs 3000. They raised it to only Rs 1000, thereby making an increase of only Rs 170," he said.

The promise of increasing the daily wage of tea workers to Rs 351 made in 2016 has also not been fulfilled and the people will soon realise the lies and false promises made by the BJP, the senior Congress leader claimed.

Addressing a function held to mark the formal taking over the charge by newly-appointed state unit president Bhupen Bora and three working presidents, Singh said the "Assam Bachao Ahok" programme has to be taken forward.

Ahead of the assembly elections in Assam, the Congress had launched a bus yatra campaign titled "Asom Bachao Ahok". The buses moved across the state and party leaders met people to discuss issues concerning Assam.

Singh thanked the people of Assam who voted for the Congress.

"We could not give tickets to many.... Some deserted us as they were sold out but there are still many of us who stand united under the Congress' flag. I thank them and we have to work harder," he said.

The Congress is a party that gives opportunity to the youths and the young generation and the state unit president has to reach out to them by going to the grassroot level, Singh added.

The outgoing state president Ripun Bora said that the Congress had given a tough fight to the BJP in the assembly elections and the difference of votes between the Congress-led Grand Alliance and the NDA headed by the BJP was not much.

"The BJP led alliance had got 91 lakh votes while the Congress-led Grand Alliance had secured 88.29 lakh votes. The difference in the percentage of votes is only 0.8 per cent," he said.

After taking charge, the new president appealed to the party workers to carry out their responsibilities with sincerity and integrity.

"I promise that we will form the government. If every booth, ward and district presidents, every secretary and general secretary carry out their responsibilities with integrity, no one will be able to stop us," Bhupen Bora said.

He said that there are big challenges ahead and "I have taken the responsibility with courage derived from the party members".

Besides Bora, the party's newly appointed working presidents - Rana Goswami, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Jakir Hussain Sikdar - also officially took charge at the meeting.

