Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said his party needs to evaluate the reasons why it has not been able to repeat its government in the state.

In Rajasthan, the Congress and the BJP have been alternately coming to power with not party repeating its government. Currently, Rajasthan is ruled by the Congress and the next Assembly polls in the state are schedule for next year.

"We have to accept the fact that once we were left with only 50 MLAs and another time with 21 MLAs," he said pointing to the party's failure to retain power.

"Our governments have repeated in Delhi, Assam and Andhra Pradesh," Pilot told reporters on the sidelines of a two-day party workshop.

What are the reasons that the party has not been able to repeat its government in the state, he said, adding that it should be discussed.

"In the workshop, we will discuss how to fight the elections with solidarity and how the Congress party government can be repeated," he said.

