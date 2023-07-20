New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Following the adjournment of Rajya Sabha for the day, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the Congress and opposition parties have made up their mind to not let the Parliament function smoothly.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday and then after it resumed Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge said he has been demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue since morning but has not been allowed one. Dhankhar asked Opposition members to maintain decorum, but continuous sloganeering forced him to adjourn the House for the day.

Also Read | Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Granted Bail: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail to WFI Chief Accused of Sexually Harassing Women Wrestlers.

While addressing reporters, after the adjournment, Union Minister said, "After seeing the opposition's attitude it becomes clear that they have made up their mind to not let the Parliament function smoothly."

He alleged that the opposition parties are disrupting the proceedings of the House, even after the Central government said that it is ready to discuss the Manipur incidents.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: We Will Accommodate All Allies in Seat Sharing in General Polls, Says Samajwadi Party Leader Shivpal Singh Yadav.

"The Central government made it clear that we are ready to discuss the Manipur incidents, despite it, the Congress and other opposition parties disrupted the proceedings of the House and did not let discussions take place as per the rules. This makes it clear that they absolutely do not want the Parliament to function..." Goyal added.

The House which met at 12 noon after it was adjourned in the morning following obituary references, saw opposition members urging the Chair that they had given notices for adjournment motion which should be considered.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received 12 notices under Rule 176 for short duration discussion and the government had also expressed its willingness for discussion on the situation in Manipur.

The Chairman said he had also received notices for discussion pertaining to rail safety and unemployment situation. He said the government is ready for discussion on Manipur under Rule 176.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge referred to remarks of Union Minister Piyush Goyal about the government’s willingness to discuss the issue and said opposition members had also given notices.

Derek O’Brien of Trinamool Congress said that they had given notices under Rule 267 for discussion on Manipur situation over ethnic violence in the state.

He also said that Prime Minister Modi should speak on the House on the situation in Manipur. Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm amid din the House. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)