Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) organised an extensive public gathering at Taraka Rama Ground in Tirupati, where Congress leader Sachin Pilot announced that Andhra Pradesh would be granted special status once the Congress party assumes power at the Centre.

Pilot said the Congress party had already secured special status for the state for a period of five years, and the proposal has received official endorsement from the cabinet. The necessary documentation has been forwarded to the finance department for further processing, Pilot said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Pilot said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment has been overlooked during the past decade of his tenure.

Accusing the BJP of working exclusively for the affluent, Pilot contended that the party had neglected the needs of farmers and the unemployed, resulting in the state not receiving its rightful share of funds from the central government.

Pilot said the local governments' struggles were a consequence of the centre's negligence, emphasising the BJP's alleged failure to uphold its commitments.

In contrast, Pilot asserted the Congress party's commitment to its promises, assuring the gathered crowd that if the Congress gives its word, it will be honoured.

Seeking the support of the public in the upcoming elections, Pilot reiterated the Congress party's pledge to grant special status to the state of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

