Kochi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Opposition Congress in Kerala has decided to organise widespread protest against the state government from November 3 raising allegations that the Left ruling dispensation has not done anything to rein in inflation, solve the agrarian crisis and control the rising cases of police atrocities.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan, said the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will organise an anti-drug campaign on November 1 at Ernakulam.

"A protest march to all District Collectorates and to the state secretariat will be held on November 3 against the mismanagement and failure of the Left government in all sectors. On November 8, the UDF will lead MGNREGA workers' march to Raj Bhavan," Satheesan told the reporters.

He said as part of the third phase of the protest, the UDF workers will ghero the state secretariat.

Satheesan claimed that the price of rice has gone up to Rs 65 per kg and still the government has not taken any steps to rein in the price hike.

"The gold smuggling case accused has raised several allegations against former ministers and former Speaker, but the government has not taken any action in this regard. The CPI(M) has decide to remain silent in this matter," Satheesan alleged.

He also alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not ready to hold discussions with the protesters, who are against the Vizhinjam port even after 100 days of agitation.

