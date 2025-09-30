New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Arjun Kharge on Monday conveyed his "heartfelt" greetings to the nation on the occasion of Mahashtami.

He said, "Heartfelt best wishes to all countrymen on the special festival of Mahashtami, dedicated to the worship of Adishakti. May happiness, peace, and prosperity remain in everyone's lives, and may there be blessings of progress and advancement--this is our prayer."

Meanwhile, on the eighth day of Sharadiya Navratri, also known as Maha Ashtami, a large number of devotees flocked to the Vaishno Devi temple in Raja Park, Jaipur, to offer prayers.

Devotees began arriving at the temple from early morning, and the goddess's idol was specially adorned to mark the occasion.

Temple priest Pandit Madan Mohan explained the spiritual significance of the day, saying, "Today is the eighth day of Sharadiya Navratri and we worship Mahagauri, the eighth form of the divine feminine power. Devotees who have observed strict rituals and tapasya for eight days receive her blessings."

Highlighting the importance of Navratri and the ritual of Kanya Pujan, he added, "Navratri is significant in purifying the mind, body, and wealth, infusing new energy and removing ailments and sufferings. Today, Kanya Pujan is also performed, where eight-year-old girls are invited into homes, their feet are washed, and they are worshipped as a form of the goddess. This act pleases Mahagauri, who bestows joy and blessings upon them. Mahagauri, with her gentle smile, grants blessings and is also considered a form of Annapurna Mata, ensuring abundance and prosperity in the home."

On the eighth day of Navratri, also known as Maha Ashtami, devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri, who is the eighth of the nine forms of the goddess Durga.

The name, Mahagauri, means "extremely white" or "radiant", which reflects the goddess's luminous and fair complexion. The legend behind her fair complexion involves an intense penance she performed to win Lord Shiva. During this time, her skin became dark from dust and exposure. When Shiva finally accepted her, he washed her body with the sacred water of the Ganges, restoring her to a pristine, white form.

Mahagauri is a symbol of purity, tranquillity, and serenity. Her worship is believed to cleanse one's soul of past sins and grant peace and wisdom.

On Maha Ashtami, or the eighth day of Navratri, Kanya Puja is performed, where young, unmarried girls are worshipped. They are considered to be pure manifestations of the goddess herself and are honoured with offerings of special food and gifts.

This ritual is performed at the intersection of Ashtami and Navami. (ANI)

