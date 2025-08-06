New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday gave a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, to hold a special discussion over 'the integrity of electoral processes.'

Surjewala said there are serious concerns about the exclusion of vulnerable communities from the voter lists. He called for more transparency, safeguards, and fair procedures to protect the rights of these groups.

He requested that the House pause regular activities, such as Zero Hour and Question Hour, today to focus on this important issue.

"That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss concerns about the integrity of the electoral processes. The House must deliberate on serious concerns about the exclusion of already precarious communities from the electoral rolls in the absence of adequate safeguards, transparency, and due process in their implementation," the notice read.

A day earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had accused the BJP-led government of running away from debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, saying that people elect representatives to the Parliament and the electoral process should be discussed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Talking to ANI, Jairam Ramesh blamed the government for the deadlock in Parliament over opposition's demand for a debate on SIR in poll-bound Bihar.

"It is the responsibility of the Government to run the House. We extend our cooperation. But the responsibility for consensus doesn't fall on the Opposition, it is the responsibility of the ruling side, the government...Call the leaders of all parties and talk to them. Our demand is clear. We have given the Speaker in writing that the discussion should be held and the House should be run. We too want to pass the Bills...We had been saying from day 1 that we want a discussion on two issues - Operation Sindoor and SIR, vote theft and the election process. Why are they running away from this issue (SIR), why are they not conducting a discussion on this?," he asked. (ANI)

