New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday demanded the sacking of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after a purported video of his surfaced on social media, in which he is allegedly heard telling BJP workers for a "tit for tat" reply to farmers.

During a meeting of the BJP's Kisan Morcha here on Sunday, Khattar allegedly told the gathering to give a "tit-for-tat" reply to farmers protesting against the farm laws, form groups of 500 to 1,000 and be prepared to even go to jail.

Also Read | Manipur MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins Online at empsconline.gov.in; Know Details.

"We demand that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar should be sacked immediately. Such a chief minister who despite holding a constitutional post is instigating BJP workers against farmers, does not deserve to occupy the post," Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh told reporters.

He also said the Supreme Court should also give its comments on such a chief minister, who is giving directions to party workers to beat up farmers.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 8 People, Including Four Farmers, Killed in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence, Say Police.

"We are looking forward to the Supreme Court taking note of these comments and awaiting your action," he said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hit out at the Haryana chief minister over his remarks, saying, "Your guru mantra asking BJP supporters to attack the agitating farmers with sticks, to go to jail and become leaders from there will never be successful."

"This call to spread anarchy at an open programme after taking oath of the Constitution is treason. Seems you also have the nod of Modi-Naddaji in this," Surjewala tweeted in Hindi.

"If the chief minister of the state talks about spreading violence, breaking society and destroying law and order, then the rule of law and the Constitution cannot run in the state.

Today, the BJP's anti-farmer conspiracy got busted. The time has come for showing the door to such an anarchic government," he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar talked about "tit for tat" during a meeting of the BJP's Kisan Morcha here on Sunday when he told the gathering to form groups of 500 to 1,000 and be prepared to even go to jail, with the Opposition and farm unions alleging that he was asking the supporters of his party to attack the farmers protesting against three agriculture laws of the Centre.

At the event, while apparently referring to the impact of the ongoing farmers' agitation, Khattar said the problem is not much in south Haryana and it is limited to the northern and western districts of the state.

"Form groups of 500, 700, 1,000 farmers and make them volunteers. And then at every place, 'sathe sathyam samacharet'. What does it mean -- it means tit for tat (jaisa ko taisa). Do not worry...when you remain there (in jail) for a month, three months or six months, you will become big leaders, your names will be etched in history," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)